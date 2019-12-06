  • STV
Football team will walk off pitch over suicide taunts

Gordon Chree Gordon Chree Jenness Mitchell

Cowdenbeath FC striker David Cox has been abused by fans and fellow players.

Cowdenbeath Football Club players have vowed to walk off the pitch if their striker continues to be abused over his mental health issues.

The Scottish League Two club is taking a stand over terrace abuse targeting David Cox, 30, who has struggled with depression since he was a teenager.

The Central Park star attempted to take his own life five years ago and is now on the brink of quitting the game due to the abuse he receives from fans and fellow pros.

Football: Striker David Cox has been targeted by fans and players. SNS

Cox has been told to "go hang himself" by supporters and has also been taunted by other players during matches.

It has got to the stage where the constant winding up has led to him being sent off.

Cox told STV News: "I know what football is all about and some of the shouts you get from the stands and the players.

"I'm not going to kid on that I'm an angel and have not been at the wind-up with boys and that before, but I've never been personal with something that I've received myself.

"I've had fans telling me to go and hang myself and do it properly, players telling me to watch our wrists and all that kind of stuff.

"And obviously the more it's going on now, they're being clever about it - they're saying it without really saying it.

"For instance, 'we all know your story wee man'. And I'll be like 'what do you mean by that?'. 'You know what I mean, but don't bite'.

"That's the only thing they can be talking about because there's nothing else to know about me.

"Give me abuse, call me whatever you want. It happens, I've dealt with that for years, but I've spoken out for a reason to try and help people, so don't try and throw that back in my face."

Cowdenbeath: The striker's teammates have threatened to walk off the pitch. SNS

Cox, who has also played for Kilmarnock, Montrose, Annan Athletic, Alloa Athletic, Peterhead, Airdrieonians and Forfar Athletic, praised the majority of Cowdenbeath fans who offer him support.

However, a few of his own supporters have targeted his wife and children.

He said: "There's been numerous occasions in the past few years where things have been said to me, as I said from fans and players. And then more recently, my family - my wife and my kids are getting dragged into it.

"They're at the games, they're hearing shouts from my own fans as well and just some of the horrible words that they're calling me.

"See at the end of the day, they fans go away and that's forgotten about for them, but people like me need to live with that for the next couple of days and think about it.

"And when people tell you to 'go and hang yourself and do it right', you think to yourself 'well, maybe I should'.

"It's not that I'm getting myself down about it anymore, I'm just getting so angry about it. I'm just holding it in and holding it in, and am starting to just hate football."

Club bosses are now warning the SFA and SPFL that Cowdenbeath's players will walk off the pitch in protest if Cox is subjected to further abuse.

Cox added: "It needs to be stopped."

