Hearts complete deal to appoint Stendel as new manager

The German has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will begin work on Tuesday.

Hearts: Daniel Stendel to become new manager. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Hearts have finally completed a deal to appoint Daniel Stendel as their new manager.

The former Hannover and Barnsley manager's appointment had been held up after the Yorkshire club demanded compensation despite removing him from his post two months ago.

A deal was confirmed about an hour after Hearts fell to a 1-0 defeat against Motherwell in Austin MacPhee's sixth match in interim charge, which saw them slip to 10th place in the Ladbrokes Premiership, level on points with Hamilton and bottom club St Johnstone.

A club statement read: "While it has taken some time for this process to reach its conclusion we firmly believe that Daniel is the right man to take the club forward.

"With our number one target now on board and his future pledged to Hearts, everyone at Tynecastle Park welcomes Daniel and hopes his appointment heralds an exciting new era for the club as, together, we look to climb back up the Ladbrokes Premiership table."

