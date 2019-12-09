Bus crashes on to railway line as trains disrupted

The incident happened at Galashiels station in the Borders at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

Disruption: ScotRail confirmed trains have been affected SWNS

Train passengers are facing disruption after a bus crashed on to a railway line.

One person was checked over by an ambulance crew at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time.

The railway line was closed following the incident but had re-opened by Monday morning.

However, some services were disrupted as trains were out of position.

ScotRail tweeted: "The line between Galashiels & Tweedbank is open again, however, the incident has prevented us from getting some trains to Tweedbank for the start of service this morning."

Replacement bus services were put in place. Police said investigations into the incident were continuing.