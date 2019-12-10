'Despicable' thieves steal £100,000 worth of bikes in raid

The criminals targeted Leslie Bike Shop in Glenrothes during the early hours of Monday.

Raided: Leslie Bike Shop was targeted by thieves. Google 2019

'Despicable' thieves have stolen more than £100,000 worth of bikes from a cycle shop in Fife.

Leslie Bike Shop, on Blackwood Way in Glenrothes, was targeted during the early hours of Monday morning.

Around 60 top-of-the-range branded bicycles - including Cannondale, Specialized, Bianchi and Giant - were stolen.

The bikes were all brand new, still boxed and ranged from road, mountain, hybrid and electric bikes. In addition, there were a number of Cuda children's bikes stolen.

Stolen: The thieves pinched bikes similar to the ones pictured.

A spokesperson from the shop said: "As you can imagine we are all devastated.

"This is our livelihoods and to have this happen has hit us all very hard."

Police believe a white Luton-type van was involved in the theft and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Warning: More than £100,000 worth of bikes were stolen.

Detective constable Fraser Simpson said: "This is a despicable crime committed against a small local business and the property stolen is believed to be in excess of £100,000.

"We believe that a white coloured Luton-type van with a tailgate was involved in this theft and was seen in the area of the premises between 2am and 3am on the morning of Monday, December 9.

"These criminals now require to sell these bikes.

"I am urging people, especially during the lead up to Christmas, to be aware of people offering new bikes for sale, consider that they may be stolen especially if they appear a lot cheaper than would be expected and contact police if you are offered any bikes you are suspicious about.

"I would also ask that people share this information online to make sure that as many people as possible are made aware of the theft and can assist our enquires."

If you have any information, call 101.

