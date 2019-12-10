Search underway for young woman missing overnight 

Kayley Shaw, 23, from West Lothian was last seen at around 4.30am on Monday.

Kayley Shaw: Missing in West Lothian.

A search is underway for a young woman who has been missing for two days.

Kayley Shaw from West Lothian was last seen in Threemiletown at around 4.30am on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who has a pale complexion and fair hair worn in a pony-tail, is described as being around 5ft3 with a tall, slim build.

When last seen she was wearing a blue bubble jacket, blue jeans and trainers.

She is also believed to be driving a grey/silver Renault Modus with the registration plate YE56 CVO.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact police on 101 as soon as possible.

