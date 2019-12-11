Wind blows lorry onto police car arriving at HGV crash

A road patrol sergeant escaped injury after his car was crushed by a lorry on the A1 on Tuesday.

A police officer narrowly escaped injury after his car was crushed by a lorry as he arrived to deal with another toppled HGV.

The first lorry was blown over on the A1 in East Lothian at around 10.15am on Tuesday as heavy rain and wind battered the country.

The road patrol sergeant arrived on the scene to "carry out scene protection" when another lorry was blown on top of his static vehicle.

The route was closed between the Abbots View roundabout, Haddington and the Thistly Cross Roundabout, Dunbar, until 10pm on Tuesday night.

There were no reports of serious injuries following the incidents.

Aftermath: Lorries toppled on A1. Twitter: @ChSuptRoads

Footage of the freak crash was posted on Twitter by chief superintendent Stewart Carle who said he was "relieved that one of my road patrol sergeants was not seriously injured".

He said the officer, who he named as Sergeant Easton, "was as cool as a cucumber" as he remained inside his BMW patrol car during the incident.

He wrote: "Relieved that one of my Road Patrol Sergeants was not seriously injured earlier today on A1 carrying out scene protection after RTCs. Another HGV passing his static location was blown over onto the patrol car!"

He went on to post: "Sgt Easton, the driver, was as cool as a cucumber when he broadcast on INTOP1: 'We need to close the A1 now: a lorry has just toppled onto my patrol car. And I just polished it yesterday!'

"I nearly spilt my mug of tea but was quickly reassured when told the BMW was a '64 plate!"

It was the second incident recorded of lorries toppling over on the road due to severe weather on Tuesday.

Two other HGVs were travelling along the A1 and toppled over between Innerwick and Skateraw in East Lothian at around 7.45am, leaving the road blocked in both directions. Again there were no reports of any injuries.

