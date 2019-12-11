  • STV
  • MySTV

Teenage maths prodigy accepted on to PHD course at 15

STV

Wang Pok Lo - a school pupil in West Lothian - has already graduated with a master's degree.

Maths whizz: Wang Pok Lo.
Maths whizz: Wang Pok Lo.

A teenage maths whizz could become the youngest ever Brit to hold a PHD after being accepted on to the course at the age of 15.

Wang Pok Lo - a school pupil in South Queensferry, West Lothian - has already graduated with distinction in his master's degree in statistics with medical applications after studying in his spare time.

Known as Pok to his friends at Queensferry Community High School, the teenager has now been offered a place at the University of Edinburgh to study a three-year PhD in population health science.

Pok, an S6 pupil, will continue to study for the rest of his exams before embarking on the PhD in September next year.

The prodigy earned a first class honours degree in maths through the Open University in 2017 when he was just 13 years old.

He then went on to enrol at Sheffield University to study the part-time master's degree online - only having to complete the 550-mile round trip to South Yorkshire for exams.

Pok said: "It was distance learning so all the materials were online. I only needed to go to campus when I needed to do exams. There were lectures as well that were recorded and posted online.

"It's been quite a challenging journey but very rewarding. I've learned a lot in the field of medical statistics. It's quite a turn from my undergraduate degree in maths. Statistics is a lot of analysis and less calculations.

"The challenging part was the workload but I felt the modules were manageable. The lecture notes were quite clear and there was an online discussion forum where people could ask questions and lecturers would respond quite quickly.

"The module I liked the most was my dissertation, although it was the hardest part. It contributed a third of my degree.

"My supervisor was very helpful with comments and he helped me into my PhD programme at Edinburgh."

Pok, who moved to Scotland from Hong Kong in 2006, was doing sums when he was just two years old.

In primary school, Pok zipped through the entire pre-Higher maths curriculum by the time he was eight and started studying with the Open University when he was nine.

Genius: Accepted at 15.
Genius: Accepted at 15.

But he said he was shocked at gaining a place on the PhD course because of his age and concedes it's going to be more difficult.

Pok will begin his full-time PhD next September, after he completes his high school education and celebrates his 16th birthday.

He is currently completing his advanced highers in physics, biology and chemistry.

The PhD course will take three years, with Pok being only 19 by the time he graduates.

Prior to being accepted he had to complete an interview and prepare slides, competing against people much older than him and with industry experience.

Pok said: "I found out in May. I was really happy. 

"I didn't expect to be accepted due to my age and I expected other candidates to be more competent than me - especially because they had experience in the workplace.

"That was a great moment. My friends were surprised - I only told them recently.

"They asked me some things about the PhD because they weren't too familiar with the syllabus."

Despite undertaking studies well beyond his age group, Pok still finds time to socialise with friends and he enjoys playing piano and guitar and listening to classical music.

After his PhD he is hoping to go on to study medicine, with interests in cardiology and neurology.

Pok, who used a progress chart on his bedroom wall to help monitor his degree and masters studies, is preparing for his workload to increase even more.

He said: "The workload is going to be a lot greater. I think I need to plan quite carefully how I do my PhD. 

"But I'm really looking forward to it because I get to meet new people as well."

John Wood, headteacher at Queensferry Community High School, said: "The whole school community are extremely proud of Pok and his tremendous achievements.

"In 35 years of teaching, I've taught many very able young people but I must say that Pok is quite unique.

"His flair and aptitude for Mathematics are extraordinary.

"In many ways, Pok is just like any other 15-year-old lad who is just getting on with his studies and attending school with his peers. "

The only difference is he has a Masters degree with distinction in Statistics with Medical Applications, achieved this year, in addition to a first class honours degree in Mathematics, a qualification which he achieved aged just 13."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.