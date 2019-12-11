Man left injured after being slashed in library attack

Police were called to the scene after receiving reports of the attack on Wednesday.

Injured: Man slashed in library attack.

A man has been left injured after being attacked and slashed in a library.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Peebles after the incident that took place at 10.40am on Wednesday.

The victim was treated at the scene for injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "At around 10.40am on Wednesday police were called to a premises on Peebles High Street after reports of a serious assault.

"The incident was quickly contained with no threat to the public.

"Officers are following a positive line of enquiry."

Peebles Library will be closed for the rest of the day.

