Second boy charged over blaze that tore through school

Peebles High School was badly damaged in the fire last month.

Blaze: The fire tore through the high school. Dan Tarrant

A second boy has been charged in connection with a fire at a secondary school in the Scottish Borders.

Pupils and staff were evacuated after the fire broke out at Peebles High School shortly before 1pm on Thursday, November 28, with up to 70 firefighters on site at the height of the blaze.

Parts of the building were badly damaged and the school has been closed until after the Christmas break.

Police Scotland said a boy has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged wilful fire-raising at the school.

It comes a week after another boy was charged over the incident.

Aftermath: Peebles High School was badly damaged in the fire last month. Scottish Borders Council

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland can now report that a second boy has now been charged in relation to the wilful fire-raising at Peebles High School on Thursday, November 28.

"A report will be sent to the children's reporter.

"We would remind the public that as the person charged is below the age of 18, he cannot be named or identified for legal reasons as per the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.