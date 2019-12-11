Woman fighting for life after car leaves road and hits tree

The 21-year-old is being treated for her injuries at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Fighting for life: car struck tree.

A young woman has been left fighting for life after a crash in Edinburgh.

The 21-year-old was driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A701 towards Penicuk when the car left the road and struck a tree.

Emergency services attended and the injured woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where she is being treated for her injuries.

Hospital staff have described her condition as critical but stable.

The road was closed to allow crash scene investigation to take place and enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, of Edinburgh Road Policing, said: "I am appealing to anyone who were in the area around the time of the crash to contact us.

"In particular, if you have a dash cam, please check your footage as it could have captured footage which could assist us in our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.