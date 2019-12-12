Man forced to abandon kayak and swim back to shore

HM Coastguard launched an overnight search for the man who was later found onshore.

Emergency: The Coastguard searched overnight. Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Rescue teams launched an overnight search for a missing kayaker who was later found after swimming back to shore.

The man was forced to abandon the inflatable kayak at sea after getting into difficulties off the coast at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Emergency services were alerted after the man - who didn't have a lifejacket and was wearing jeans and a jumper - failed to return after last being seen in the water at 4pm.

HM Coastguard requested the help of it search and rescue helicopter from Inverness.

Rescue units from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and North Berwick were also called to action.

RNLI teams from Kinghorn and Anstruther joined in the search, along with officers from Police Scotland.

At around 4am on Thursday morning, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency announced that the missing kayaker was "traced onshore overnight after members of the public came forward with information".

A spokesperson added: "The man involved had been forced to abandon the kayak at sea and swim back to shore in darkness and is safe and well."

