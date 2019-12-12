Hunt for flasher who exposed himself to woman on train

The incident was reported to have occurred on a service between Greenfaulds and Edinburgh Waverley.

Police: An investigation has been launched. Pixabay

Transport police are on the hunt for a flasher who exposed himself to a woman on board a train.

The man was reported to have indecently touched himself before flashing whilst travelling between Greenfaulds in North Lanarkshire and Edinburgh Waverley.

He left the train at Polmont railway station near Falkirk.

The incident happened at 6.35pm on Friday, November 29.

British Transport Police believe the suspect is around 5ft 10in and in his late 20s.

He had short dirty blonde hair and a beard that was either dirty blonde or ginger.

He was also wearing a green hooded top with white writing on the right sleeve, green cargo trousers, and was carrying a grey holdall.

If you have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 591 of 29/11/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.