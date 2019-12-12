Police car involved in crash on way to crime scene

The marked vehicle collided with a Vauxhall Astra in Leith around 6am on Thursday morning.

Police car: A marked vehicle was involved in a crash. ©STV

A police car crashed as it was heading to a crime scene in Edinburgh.

A woman, who was driving the Vauxhall Astra, was taken to hospital following the crash in Bernard Street.

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: "Around 6am this morning, a marked police car was involved in a road traffic collision with a Vauxhall Astra at Bernard Street in Edinburgh.

"The female driver of the Astra suffered minor injuries. No officers were injured in the collision and inquiries are ongoing."

