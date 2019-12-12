Child abuse lawyer abandons tribunal claim against senior judge

Advocate John Halley accused the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry chair of discriminating against him.

John Halley (right): Abandoned tribunal.

By Russell Findlay

A lawyer appointed to Scotland's child abuse inquiry has abandoned an employment tribunal claim against senior judge Lady Smith.

Advocate John Halley accused the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) chair of discriminating against him but on Wednesday withdrew his case.

Halley was lead junior counsel to the SCAI but has been absent from work since being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

In April 2019 he issued a public statement saying that since September 2016 "I have had to suffer disability discrimination, harassment and victimisation by Lady Smith".

At a hearing in Edinburgh in October, lawyers for Smith argued that Halley's claim was groundless and that his employment status was as a self-employed advocate not an employee.

He told STV News that his decision to withdraw was partly due to the risk of paying legal costs.

He added: "Lady Smith discriminated against me, harassed and victimised me when I was diagnosed with cancer, undergoing surgery, during chemotherapy and thereafter to date.

"Her lack of compassion calls into question her ability to exercise balanced and compassionate judgment in relation to cancer sufferers in the workplace, in my experience."

Smith was appointed to the £27million Scottish Government inquiry into historic child sexual abuse in 2016 after the departure of previous chair Susan O'Brien QC.

The Times newspaper reported survivor groups were critical of the inquiry's slow pace after a seven-week summer break.

In a statement, the SCAI said: "A press release was issued on 24 October in relation to discrimination proceedings raised in the Employment Tribunal by an advocate, John Halley, who was formerly instructed as one of the counsel to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

"The claimant withdrew this claim on 11 December 2019. For the avoidance of doubt, the Chair's restriction orders remain in place."

