Four women and two men arrested over disturbance in house

Six people have been charged over the incident that took place on Thursday.

Disturbance: Six people arrested. STV

Six people have been arrested over a disturbance in Edinburgh.

Four women, aged between 23 and 50, one 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have all been charged in connection with the incident that took place on Muirhouse Grove at around 11.20am on Thursday.

Another person was reportedly injured in the disturbance and a car was also left damaged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that two men, aged 23 and 16, have been arrested and charged and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in connection with a disturbance at an address on Muirhouse Grove in Edinburgh.

"A further four women, aged 50, 24, 43 and 23, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court at a later date.

"The incident was reported shortly after 11.20am on Thursday, 12 December."

