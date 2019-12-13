Appeal for public's help to find missing teenage boys

Ahmed Elgendy, 17, and Omar Ali, 16, were last seen on Monday afternoon.

Missing: Ahmed Elgendy and Omar Ali. Police Scotland

Police have launched a search for two teenage boys that have gone missing from West Lothian.

Ahmed Elgendy, 17, and Omar Ali, 16, were last seen at around 3pm on Monday in Kirknewton where they live.

It is believed that the teenagers are together and may have looked to travel via public transport to Edinburgh.

Both boys speak limited English and their first language is Arabic.

Sergeant Stuart Gilmour said: "We believe that Omar and Ahmed are together and would ask that any members of the public who may have seen them since Monday afternoon get in touch with police immediately.

"The teenagers both know the Edinburgh area and have previously spent time in the Wester Hailes area in the west of the city and Edinburgh Central Mosque on Potterrow.

"They may be using the bus or public transport network and we would ask that anyone who has seen either boys, or them together, to report this to us as soon as possible.

"If Omar or Ahmed see our appeals we would ask that they contact police so that we know that they are safe."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.