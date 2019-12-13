  • STV
  • MySTV

Record-breaking school holds onto its fundraising crown

Jenness Mitchell

Alva Academy is once again the top fundraising school for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Alva Academy: The school has held onto its fundraising crown.
Alva Academy: The school has held onto its fundraising crown.

Alva Academy has held onto its crown of top fundraising school in the whole of the UK for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Clackmannanshire secondary has donated more than £300,000 to the charity over the past 15 years, which has earned the school the prestigious Douglas Macmillan Award.

Following this year's World's Biggest Coffee Morning, staff and pupils raised a further £45,168.22.

The record amount - which was the most raised by a school for the event this year - was collected following several weeks of fundraising.

Fundraising: From head shaves to swimathons.
Fundraising: From head shaves to swimathons.

As well as hill walks, dog walks and bungee jumps, the pupils also took part in skiathons, swimathons and readathons.

Alongside bake sales, a bingo tea and annual ceilidh, young musicians also entertained residents at local care homes.

The school's epic fundraising came to a close with the coffee morning.

Top team: The epic fundraising is led by the charity committee comprising of David Clifford, Kirsty Clifford and Shiona Finn.
Top team: The epic fundraising is led by the charity committee comprising of David Clifford, Kirsty Clifford and Shiona Finn.

Teacher David Clifford, who previously accepted a UK Government Point of Light award at 10 Downing Street on behalf of the secondary, said: "We are absolutely over the moon.

"To raise over £45,000 in a month for such a worthwhile cause just goes to show how much this means to the pupils, the school and the whole community.

"It means the world to have achieved so much in terms of awareness raised, memories created, skills developed and valuable funds raised."

Amazing: The Wee County pupils braved the shave.
Amazing: The Wee County pupils braved the shave.

Alva Academy is located at the foot of the Ochil Hills within Scotland's smallest council area.

Mr Clifford said charity is "at the heart" of the school and embraces its core values of "determination, service and respect".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaBWDLwFadw | youtube

The teacher, who has written and performed a song in tribute to a late friend and the school's fundraising, explained: "We do this for many reasons.

"The benefits for our young people are endless, whether it be extra qualifications, sense of community spirit or just developing skills that will stand them in good stead for learning, work or life.

"We do it because we can. We have been so lucky that our community is behind everything we do in Alva and that our school and local authority senior management support us in every way.

"We do this because we care. Sometimes our young people can simply amaze you.

"It's usually our job as teachers to inspire them but I think you'll be able to see from the Give a little time video it is most definitely the other way round this time.

"What they have done to achieve this would take pages and pages and the sacrifices they have made are endless, but the most precious thing they have given is their time.

"So, next time society labels young people as snowflakes, watch this and remember that they can also be kind, caring, compassionate, generous, determined, respectful and selfless."

Family-fun: The fundraising came to a close with the World's Biggest Coffee Morning.
Family-fun: The fundraising came to a close with the World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

Michelle Campbell, Macmillan Cancer Support's fundraising manager, said: "I am so proud of the school and all they have achieved. 

"Each year they raise an outstanding amount of money as part of the World's Biggest Coffee Morning, and this year they did it again. 

"The school tries to involve everyone in the local community, from businesses and other schools, to care homes and their own friends and family.

"They open the school to everyone for their coffee morning and put on an amazing range of creative events in the lead up. It's brilliant for the community spirit and raises a staggering amount of money to fund our services for people with cancer. 

"The support of the kids and the community amazes us every single year and we're so grateful to the teachers who keep the momentum up, particularly Miss Finn and Mrs and Mr Clifford."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.