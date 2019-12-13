Edinburgh Airport sees fall in passenger numbers

The loss of the Stansted service is partly blamed for the dip in November's figures.

Travel: Edinburgh Airport saw a fall in passenger numbers last month. Pixabay

Edinburgh Airport has blamed the loss of a key domestic route for a fall in passenger numbers last month.

A total of 1,000,246 travellers passed through Scotland's busiest airport in November 2019 - a decrease of 4.3% on the same month last year.

The airport said the withdrawal of Ryanair's Stansted service and airlines reducing services during the winter had hit footfall.

The loss of the London route accounted for a deficit of 48,000 passengers on the same time last year.

However, there was strong performance in short-haul flights leading to year-on-year growth of 3.3% in the international market.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said overall growth was still encouraging, but warned the industry still required support to "address the connectivity deficit that Scotland has".

He said: "We're on course for another record year at Edinburgh Airport and we welcome that but there's always a disappointment that we haven't been able to share Edinburgh and Scotland with more tourists.

"The end of one of our most popular domestic routes has clearly had an impact and the winter season always sees a small reduction in services so these numbers are not unexpected, but it does show that the industry requires support to address the connectivity deficit that Scotland has."

The airport said popular destinations in November included Poland, Budapest, Sofia, Rome, Bologna, Riga, Berlin, Kaunas, Madrid, Athens, and Spain and Portugal.

New routes for December 2019 include easyJet to Verona and Wizz Air to Bucharest, Budapest, Warsaw Chopin and Gdansk.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.