Man shot neighbour through chest with crossbow in murder bid

Ralph Muir fired an arrow from a crossbow into the chest of Shaun Reynolds.

Murder bid: Man shot with crossbow. Scottish Ambulance Service

A man who shot his neighbour through the chest with a crossbow in a West Lothian murder bid has been jailed for five years.

Ralph Muir, who has been described as a 'loner', fired an arrow at Shaun Reynolds after being seen making threatening gestures in May last year.

The 31-year-old was then heard telling his 46-year-old victim that he would not leave "until you are dead".

The incident took place on Rendezvous Place in Bathgate after Muir shouted at Mr Reynolds across the street and pointed his hand in a gun shape.

A few minutes later he returned with a crossbow in each hand before firing an arrow at the victim from around eight feet away.

A judge told Muir at the High Court in Edinburgh that it was an offence of "an extreme and unusual nature".

The Lord Justice Clerk, Lady Dorrian, said: "I am satisfied this is a case that can only be dealt with by a custodial sentence."

She said such a serious and deliberate crime would normally attract a starting point in sentencing of eight years.

But she said that in Muir's case she was persuaded he had vulnerabilities and was "easily put upon" and a lesser sentence was appropriate.

The judge also ordered that he be kept under supervision for a further three years.

The court heard that the victim of the attack ended up with an arrow sticking out of his chest, but escaped serious injury.

Muir earlier admitted attempting to murder Mr Reynolds in the attack on May 16.

Defence solicitor advocate Ian Bryce said Muir was "a loner" and added: "He was keeping company with very few people on a regular basis."

But he said that matters "took an unfortunate turn" when the victim moved in to a a neighbouring property.

He said Muir had disclosed he was having difficulties with neighbours and other residents reported he was being antagonised.

Mr Bryce said: "The impression I get is that he quite simply cracked."

