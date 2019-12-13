Police investigate death of pensioner knocked down by car

The 85-year-old man was knocked down in Cowane Street around 10.40am on Friday

Pensioner: An 85-year-old man has died ITV News

An 85-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Stirling.

The pensioner was knocked down in Cowane Street around 10.40am on Friday and sustained serious head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses of the crash to come forward.

The car involved was a grey Renault Megane.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: "We are supporting the man's family at this time and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

"The area was busy at the time of the collision with people shopping and I would ask anyone who may have seen what happened to contact us.

"I would also ask if there are drivers with dash-cam footage which might help with our investigation to call us."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.