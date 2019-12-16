Sheku Bayoh's family to meet police chief constable

Sheku Bayoh, 32, died in 2015 after being restrained by officers in Fife.

The family of a man who died in custody will meet the chief constable of Police Scotland on Monday.

Sheku Bayoh, 32, died in 2015 after being restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone will meet his mother, Aminata Bayoh, sister Kadi Johnson and their solicitor Aamer Anwar at the force's headquarters at Tulliallan in Perthshire.

A public inquiry into Mr Bayoh's death was announced by Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf last month.

It will examine the circumstances leading up to and following his death and look to establish the role his race may have played in it.

The move was announced after the Crown decided in October last year against any prosecutions.

As well as criticism towards police and the Crown, Mr Bayoh's family have also been critical of the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner over what they describe as a lack of answers.

