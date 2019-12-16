Manhunt after convenience store robbed at knifepoint

The thief, who used a scarf to cover his face, targeted the Premier Store in Alloa on Saturday.

Alloa: The Premier Store was robbed on Saturday. Google 2019

A manhunt has been launched after a Clackmannanshire convenience store was robbed at knifepoint.

The thief, who used a scarf to cover his face, targeted the Premier Store on Medwyn Place, Alloa, at around 6pm on Saturday.

After threatening the 24-year-old staff member with a knife, the suspect then made off along Forbes Street with a sum of cash.

Police believe the robber is local to the area and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective constable Carolyn Alexander said: "Thankfully the member of staff was not injured, however, it was a very frightening experience for him.

"The shop is in the middle of a residential area and quite busy with customers and people walking or driving by.

"We believe that someone will have seen the suspect, who we believe to be local, either hanging about the store prior to the robbery or in the general area during the day.

"We have been checking CCTV and making enquiries in the area but we still need people to come forward with information that will help us catch this man."

