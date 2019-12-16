Runaway sprouts: Brussels strewn on road in trailer crash

A trailer carrying thousands of the festive favourite tipped over at a roundabout in Rosyth.

Christmas: A trailer being pulled by a tractor tipped over. Police Scotland / Ed Norton

Thousands of Brussels sprouts have been left strewn across a road after a trailer tipped over in Fife.

Police joked "Christmas dinners may be affected" as they dealt with the incident on Admiralty Road, Rosyth, on Monday morning.

A tractor trailer carrying the festive favourite toppled over at a roundabout, however no-one was injured in the crash.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area as the clean-up takes place.

On Twitter, police posted: "There's been a bit of a Brussels sprouts accident at the roundabout at Admiralty Road, Rosyth. Please avoid the area if possible.

"Traffic and Christmas dinners may be affected. Apologies for any delays."

A force spokesperson added: "Police were called at around 10.45am. There doesn't seem to be any injuries thankfully.

"There has been a spillage of Brussels sprouts. Police are dealing with the obstruction and are still in attendance."

Graeme Brough also posted a picture of the spillage on Twitter.

He joked: "Doon the drain. The best place for Brussels sprouts."

