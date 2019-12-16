Sheku Bayoh family list 'failures' at police meeting

The family met Police Scotland's chief constable Iain Livingstone at Tulliallan, Perthshire.

Sheku Bayoh: The 32-year-old died in 2015

The family of a man who died in police custody listed what they believe are "failures" by Police Scotland as they met the force's chief constable.

Sheku Bayoh, 32, died in 2015 after being restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Chief constable Iain Livingstone met his mother, Aminata Bayoh, sister Kadi Johnson and their solicitor Aamer Anwar at the force's headquarters at Tulliallan in Perthshire on Monday.

In a statement on behalf of the family following the meeting, Mr Anwar said a "robust discussion" took place.

He said the family "advised the chief constable of his officers' failures", which they claim include not observing legal requirements on the use of lethal force and "unsafe" methods of restraint.

Mr Anwar said: "Whilst clearly there will be some areas of disagreement it is also important that Police Scotland recognises there is need for fundamental reform of the procedures, processes and accountability when a death in custody takes place.

"Sadly, the family once again are left deeply disappointed in the lord advocate's failure to refer any of the nine officers to the chief constable for potential disciplinary or misconduct proceedings.

"We understand that it is the norm in cases such as this for the lord advocate to refer matters where they believe there has been misconduct, breach of regulations and serious concerns arising from post incident management.

"Accordingly, the chief constable was advised a full dossier of alleged misconduct and breaches of regulations will be provided to him directly, whilst the lord advocate will be contacted by the family's representatives asking for a full explanation as to why his organisation has failed yet again to take action."

He said the family are "deeply grateful" to Mr Livingstone for "treating them with compassion and respect".

Mr Anwar added: "This afternoon there was a robust discussion that took place and the Bayoh family are encouraged that the chief constable welcomes the setting up of a public inquiry."

The inquiry into Mr Bayoh's death was announced by Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf last month.

It will examine the circumstances leading up to and following his death and look to establish the role his race may have played in it.

The move was announced after the Crown decided in October last year against any prosecutions.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "During a meeting with the family of Sheku Bayoh today, Chief constable Iain Livingstone reiterated his personal condolences and those of the service to the Bayoh family and undertook again that Police Scotland will participate fully in the public inquiry, which will be established next year."

