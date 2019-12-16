Power failure leads to train disruption in Edinburgh

Shops, street lights and Haymarket station have been impacted by the blackout.

Darkness: Haymarket has been affected by a power failure STV

Trains have been disrupted at Edinburgh Haymarket after the area was hurled into darkness by a power failure.

Shops, street lights and the station itself have been impacted by the blackout and ScotRail have asked for patience as it responds to the situation.

A statement on Twitter said: "We're getting reports of a power failure affecting Haymarket station.

"Our team are investigating now and we'll provide more info as soon as we can."

An update added: "Services are still running to/from Edinburgh but it's not possible to board trains at Haymarket for now.

"There may also be some delays to services calling at Haymarket due to this incident."

Trains are running normally from Edinburgh Waverley.

