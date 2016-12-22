  • STV
  • MySTV

Glasgow lecturer wins final of MasterChef: The Professionals

STV

College lecturer Gary Maclean, 45, triumphed over 47 other professional chefs to take the title.

Gary Maclean: Chef beat 47 other contestants to win.
Gary Maclean: Chef beat 47 other contestants to win. STV

Glaswegian chef Gary Maclean has been named MasterChef: The Professionals champion.

Maclean, 45, beat 47 other professional chefs over seven weeks of cooking to be named winner by Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace.

After his win, he said: "What an amazing journey. This is the biggest competition any chef can put themselves through and to be standing here at the end is incredible.

"I've hit emotions that I never knew I had, all in 30 seconds of each other.

"Words can't describe it. I never thought I would win, ever. My wife and kids are going to go absolutely nuts."

Maclean defeated rivals Elly Wentworth, 24, and Matt Healy, 33, in a gruelling final in which he designed and prepared a Michelin-standard dish for 28 Michelin-starred chefs and travelled to Oslo, Norway, to cook at renowned restaurant Maaemo to learn from three Michelin-starred chef Esben Holmboe Bang.

The final task was to create an exceptional three-course meal for judges Wareing, Galetti and Wallace in three hours.

Maclean's winning menu was made up of a razor clams starter, a Highland roe deer main course and a chocolate pistachio ganache pudding.

Two Michelin-starred chef Wareing hailed the starter as "the best razor clam dish I've ever eaten", adding that it "could come from any three Michelin-starred restaurant in Europe".

After Maclean was announced as the winner, Wareing said: "Gary has soaked up every little bit of this competition. He's lived the MasterChef dream. He's a major talent, he's grown incredibly well, and he's a gentleman of the kitchen."

Galetti added: "Gary has been such a pleasure to watch rediscover himself as a chef. He's a chef who always cooks from the heart and you can feel the emotion that goes into his cookery."

Maclean, who is senior chef lecturer at the City of Glasgow College, said he decided to enter the competition because of his love for the show.

He added: "The main reason I applied was that every year, my kids and students asked why I haven't done it.

"Getting to the finals is the hardest test a chef can put themselves through and I don't think people realise how long a journey it is, but my wife and kids have been with me every single step of the way, so it's been brilliant."

"Winning MasterChef: The Professionals is totally unbelievable. The whole experience was remarkable and enjoyable from start to finish. I have met some amazing people, both in front of and behind the camera. The support I have received from family and friends has been humbling.

"Hopefully, taking part has shown that if I can still chase my dreams, I can inspire students to start chasing theirs."

Maclean still plans to continue teaching, saying: "Winning MasterChef: The Professionals is going to provide me with a unique platform that hopefully will open the door to some very interesting opportunities.

"I would love to use my experience in the competition to help enhance the profile of culinary education.

"If I was to dream the perfect project alongside teaching it would be doing more TV.

"I absolutely loved the environment and the teamwork it takes to pull something like this together. I have so much respect for the people that worked on the show. It's a very similar bond between the team that you would find in a very good kitchen, amazing to be part of."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.