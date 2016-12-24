Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies aged 68 in Spain

The musician passed away in hospital in Spain after battling a severe infection.

Rick Parfitt died in hospital in Spain. Reuters

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died aged 68.

The musician passed away in hospital in Spain on Saturday after battling a severe infection, his manager said.

Parfitt was taken to hospital on Thursday evening due to complications with a pre-existing shoulder injury.

His family and manager said in a statement: "We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today.

"This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo's touring activities on medical advice."

Parfitt is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily, and Rick's adult children Rick Jnr and Harry.

The Surrey-born veteran guitarist had battled health issues for a number of years. Most recently, he pulled out of the band's tour following a heart attack over the summer.