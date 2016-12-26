George Michael: Stars of the 1980s pay tribute to singer

Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet and Nile Rodgers were among the stars reacting to the singer's death.

The tribute from Simply Red was one of a number of emotional responses to the death of pop star George Michael. PA

Stars of the 1980s pop scene have hailed the impact of George Michael, who has died of suspected heart failure on Christmas Day aged 53.

The singer made his name alongside Andrew Ridgeley as Wham! before enjoying enormous global success as a solo performer.

Chic founder and guitarist Nile Rodgers said he "stunned" having visited Michael's home two days before Christmas.

Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet and Simply Red paid tribute through their official Twitter accounts:

1980s pop star Howard Jones and Frankie Goes To Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson added personal tributes:

Alison Moyet, who performed at Live Aid in 1985 on the same bill as Michael, described Michael as an "honest, genuine talent".