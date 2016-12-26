Royle Family actress Liz Smith dies aged 95

The actress was best loved in her performances in The Vicar of Dibley and The Royle Family.

Liz Smith was most well known for her role in the Royle Family PA

Liz Smith, famous for playing Norma - known affectionately as Nana - in the Royle Family, has died at the age of 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said.

Smith was known by her stage name, but born Betty Gleadle on December 11 1921, recently celebrating her 95th birthday.

As well as playing Norma in the popular sitcom, Smith also played Mrs Cropley in the Vicar of Dibley alongside Dawn French.