Richard Hammond under fire after ice cream gay joke

The Grand Tour presenter said: 'I don't eat ice cream. It's something to do with being straight.'

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson PA

TV presenter Richard Hammond has come under fire after trying to joke that eating ice cream is homosexual.

Speaking to fellow The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson, he said: "It's all right, I don't eat ice cream. It's something to do with being straight."

He made the remark in front of an audience after Clarkson said: "The only problem is that in one of those [a Rolls Royce], you couldn't enjoy a chocolate Magnum ice cream."

The audience clapped after his reply, but Clarkson asked: "Why are you applauding him? What do you mean?

"You're saying all children are homosexual?"

Hammond responded: "What? What? Ice cream is a bit - you know...

"There's nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream - it's that way, rather than that way."

The show, which aired on 23 December, has been criticised by viewers.