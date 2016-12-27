Watership Down author Richard Adams dies aged 96

Adams wrote Watership Down, which follows the life of a group of rabbits.

Richard Adams, the author of classic adventure novel Watership Down,has died aged 96.

Adams wrote Watership Down, which follows the life of a group of rabbits who possess their own language and culture, in 1972.

It was turned into an animated film six years later in 1978 before being converted into a television series -starring Stephen Fry and Rik Mayall - that ran between 1999 and 2001.

Adams' death was confirmed via statement on the book's official website.



