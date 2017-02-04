Michael Bublé's son 'progressing well' after cancer diagnosis

Canadian singer said Noah was 'progressing well' and doctors 'are very optimistic' about his future.

Michael Bublé with his wife and their children Noah and Elias. Instagram

Canadian singer Michael Bublé has said his three-year-old Noah is 'progressing well' and doctors 'are very optimistic' about his future after he was diagnosed with cancer.

It is the first update on Noah's condition since it was revealed by Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato that the toddler would receive treatment for an unknown form of the disease in November last year.

Bublé cancelled a number of performances to spend time with his family following the devastating news, including the Brit Awards, which he was due to host later this month.

The couple also have a one-year-old son called Elias.