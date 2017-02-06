Lady Gaga steals show before greatest comeback in NFL history

The biggest game in American sports was a star-studded event from start to finish.

Lady Gaga during the half time show AP

The New England Patriots made history by coming back from a 25 point deficit to clinch their fifth Super Bowl with a touchdown in extra-time.

The four times winners sealed their fifth title 34-28 in a match of extraordinary drama.

No team has ever recovered to win American football's marquee event from a 10 point deficit, but the Patriots, guided by Tom Brady, stormed back with 25 unanswered points to tie the game 28-28 with 57 seconds to play.

It was finally settled when James White scored the match-winning touchdown to seal the greatest comeback in NFL history.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady AP

The coin toss was conducted by a frail-looking former US President George Bush Sr and his wife Barbara, making their first public appearance since being admitted to hospital last month.

President Bush's involvement followed the American national anthem, sung by country music star Luke Ryan and a song from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, performed by stars from the cast.

Vice President Mike Pence, who last year was booed by the audience of Hamilton, also attended the game.

Lady Gaga stole the show AP

The half-time show, traditionally a sign that a performer has achieved superstardom, saw an extraordinary spectacle from Lady Gaga.

Despite her known opposition to the Trump presidency, Gaga did not use the showcase event to make any political statements.

Instead, the New York born singer began her performance on the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium with a medley of patriotic songs and recited lines from the American Pledge of Allegiance, before descending into the Stadium by rope.

Singing hits including Poker Face, Born This Way, and Bad Romance, Gaga dazzled with a series of costumes and flanked by a gyrating group of dancers. The star even shouted out to her parents during Million Reasons and went down into the fans, hugging several.

She finished the half-time show by jumping off the stage to catch a football thrown towards her.

The six-time Grammy winner's turn attracted almost universal approval, with American sports blog SB Nation describing her show as "electric", while Cyndi Lauper tweeted, "Was so good I cried".

Gaga's performance and the Super Bowl itself attracted a host of celebrity interest, including Patriot's quarterback Tom Brady's model wife Giselle Bundchen, who was in the NRG Stadium to see her husband make history.

Sir Elton John, Usher, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, Mark Wahlberg, and former England footballer Rio Ferdinand were among those celebrities at the game.

Away from the stadium, the Super Bowl's commercial breaks are among the most expensive slots globally for television adverts.

Former President George H W Bush and wife, Barbara, arrive on the field for a coin toss AP

Half-time performer Lady Gaga appeared in a lavish advert for the jewellery chain Tiffany's, while Melissa McCarthy starred in a tongue-in-cheek, environmentally-inspired advert for Kia.

Netflix's acclaimed original series Stranger Things also saw its second series trailed. Budweiser's 'Born The Hard Way' advert, which tells the story of a fictional German immigrant, was politically contentious, with critics like Sarah Palin attacking its supposedly pro-immigrant stance.84 Lumber's advert 'The Journey' has also attracted some controversy and the company were forced to cancel their origin ad as it was considered too political.

It wasn't all serious, though, as Kirsten Schaal's flirtatious T-Mobile advert showed that humour is still the preferred approach for the heavy hitter in Super Bowl adverts.