Academy Awards 2017 nominees gather for annual Oscars luncheon

The star-studded crowd gathered for annual Oscars lunch and photo to celebrate achievements in film.

The Oscars class of 2017 photo shows some of the best of Hollywood. AP

The Academy Awards 2017 nominees have gathered for the annual Oscars luncheon, to celebrate their outstanding achievements.

The star-studded crowd of nominees stood together on stage at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA to pose for the traditional Oscar nominees class photo.

Among the many stars bringing the glamour was La La Land's Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Emma Stone is nominated for Best Actress for her part in La La Land. AP

Ryan Gosling is nominated for Best Actor in the highly acclaimed La La Land. AP

Nicole Kidman and her co-star Dev Patel shone on the red carpet as they arrived for their nominations in the film Lion.

The event offers a low-key environment to bring the hopefuls together before the Oscars ceremony takes place at the end of the month.

Michelle Williams is up for Best Supporting Actress for her part in Manchester by the Sea, making this her forth Oscar nomination.

Michelle Williams nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Manchester by the Sea. AP

At the event the nominees were told the 'dos and don'ts' of the awards, given lunch, collected their official nomination certificates before posing for the annual class photo.

Nicole Kidman with Lion co-star Dev Patel who is next to Mel Gibson, in front of Ryan Gosling. AP

La La Land topped the list of nominations after achieving 14 nods, a record only equalled by "All About Eve" and "Titanic."

The modern musical romance has swept film fans off their feet and has already set a Golden Globes record with seven wins.

Emma Stone with Matt Damon and Natalie Portman at the Oscars Luncheon. AP

Its stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are also up for best actor and best actress awards at the prestigious ceremony, which will this year be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Natalie Portman with her baby bump is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Jackie. AP

This year's other best film contenders include Moonlight, a film about a young black man dealing with his sexuality in drug-torn Miami starring Brit Naomie Harris; brooding domestic drama Manchester By The Sea; and science-fiction film Arrival featuring Amy Adams.

The 89th Academy Awards will be presented on 26 Feb at Hollywood & Highland's Dolby Theatre.