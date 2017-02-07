Britney Spears asks for 'all the prayers' for injured niece

Eight-year-old Maddie in critical condition after all-terrain vehicle she was driving fell in pond.

Britney Spears' asked for prayers for her eight-year-old niece Maddie. PA

Britney Spears has asked for "all the prayers and wishes" for her eight-year-old niece who was critically injured when an all-terrain vehicle she was driving fell into a pond in Louisiana on Sunday.

Maddie, the daughter of Britney's younger sister, the actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, is in a stable but critical condition in hospital, the local sheriff's office said.

Maddie was trapped in the vehicle until the ambulance service arrived and pulled her out, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Family members had tried to rescue Maddie from the submerged ATV, but were unable to free her from her seatbelt and the safety netting.

Jeff Raymond, a publicist for Jamie Lynn said the family is asking for people to "respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family."

Britney tweeted a picture of Maddie with a Labrador and said: "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece."