Madonna given permission to adopt two children from Malawi

Pop star, 58, was at the High Court in Malawi and reportedly smiled after the ruling was announced.

Madonna carries her Malawian adopted son David Banda in 2007. AP

Madonna has been granted permission to adopt two children following a court ruling in Malawi.

The American singer, 58, stirred anger among some Malawians after she adopted David Banda and Mercy James from the same impoverished African country in 2006 and 2009.

Madonna hugs her son David, left, while her daughter Mercy looks on, in 2014. AP

They accused the government of allowing the pop star to avoid laws that ban non-residents from adopting children.

Madonna was inside the High Court in Malawi on Tuesday and reportedly smiled after the ruling was delivered.

Mlenga Mvula, a spokesman for Malawi's judiciary, said: "Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children".

The US singer takes a photo with children from Kasungu in 2014. AP

Mr Mvula was unable to provide any information about the children she will be adopting, but said the singer will to provide a "home survey report" before the adoption process can begin.

"Within a year she should provide us with a home survey report which the court has ordered her to provide."

The pop star has two other children, Lourdes and Rocco, from previous relationships.