Battlestar Galactica star Richard Hatch dies aged 71

ITV

Actor was known to fans for roles as Captain Apollo in the original and Tom Zarek in the remake.

Richard Hatch, who has died aged 71, pictured in 2014
Richard Hatch, who has died aged 71, pictured in 2014

Sci-fi star Richard Hatch has died aged 71.

The US actor, known for playing Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica TV series, had been battling pancreatic cancer.

The actor played Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica television series, which ran from 1978 to 1979, and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance on the show.

Hatch also played Tom Zarek in the 2003 remake of the series.

Hatch's other acting work included an early role on All My Children in 1971 and appearances on Dynasty, The Love Boat, Santa Barbara and Baywatch.

Richard Hatch with media at the 2013 Geekie Awards in Los Angeles.
Richard Hatch with media at the 2013 Geekie Awards in Los Angeles.

His manager Michael Kaliski said that he died with his son Paul by his side.

A statement released by his family said that he "died peacefully with his family and friends at his side" in Los Angeles.

The statement continued: "In spite of significant roles in other series and motion pictures over the following decades, his connection with the original Battlestar as well as the remake, created an international following among science fiction fans.

"While continuing his acting career Richard was a popular figure at Comic Book conventions, science fiction forums and even hosted his own cruise ship events."

Star Trek actor George Takei and his former co-stars led the tributes.

Ronald D. Moore, who created the rebooted version of Battlestar Galactica, tweeted: "Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family."

