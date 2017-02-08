Steptoe And Son writer Alan Simpson dies at age of 87

Comedy writer of iconic shows including Hancock's Half Hour has died after lung disease battle.

Alan Simpson was a scriptwriter for iconic shows such as Steptoe And Son. PA

Alan Simpson the writer of iconic shows including Hancock's Half Hour and Steptoe And Son, has died at the age of 87.

Famous for his writing partnership with Ray Galton, Mr Simpson had fought "a long battle with lung disease", his manager has said.

Galton and Simpson met at Milford Sanatorium when they were both diagnosed with tuberculosis as teenagers.

Galton and his family said "there are no words" to express their sense of loss at the passing of "Ray's partner and family friend over the last 70 years".

The comedy-writing duo wrote scripts for iconic stars including Frankie Howerd, Peter Sellers, Leonard Rossiter, Arthur Lowe and Les Dawson.

Simpson's manager Tessa Le Bars paid tribute saying: "Having had the privilege of working with Alan and Ray for over 50 years, the last 40 as agent, business manager and friend, and latterly as Alan's companion and carer, I am deeply saddened to lose Alan after a brave battle with lung disease."