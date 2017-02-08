Tara Palmer-Tomkinson dies aged 45 after battling brain tumour

The former socialite and reality TV star was reportedly found dead at her London home on Wednesday.

Brain tumour: The socialite passed away on Wednesday. Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died at the age of 45.

The former socialite and reality TV star was reportedly found dead at her London home at 1.40pm on Wednesday by police.

It comes just months after the former I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant revealed she had been undergone treatment for long-running battle with a brain tumour.

Police confirmed they were called by London Ambulance Service to an address South London where a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

It read: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained."