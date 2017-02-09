  • STV
Tributes for 'feisty, clever, beautiful' Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

Friends and celebrities paid tribute to original It Girl who died of apparent brain tumour, aged 45.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson at a society wedding in 2013 AP

Royals, celebrities, and close friends have paid tribute to Tara Palmer-Tomkinson after her shock death, aged just 45.

Born into aristocracy, the original It Girl has been remembered as a "fun, feisty woman" with "a huge, generous heart" - and as a "legendary Londoner".

Ms Palmer-Tomkinson, who revealed in Novemeber she had a brain tumour, was found dead at her flat in Earls Court, London, on Wednesday afternoon.

Prince Charles, Ms Palmer-Tomkinson's godfather, and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, were among the first to pay their respects.

Prince Charles pictured with his goddaughter in 2003 PA

In a statement, the couple said: [We are] deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family".

Having grown up around the royals, she told the Daily Mail in 2002: "William, Harry and me - we grew up together.

"They are lovely, naughty boys. There is a complete code of trust there, a code that says 'Zip it and treasure it'. I have a thing about trust: it is priceless."

In Klosters, Switzerland, with sister Santa, Prince Charles, and a young Prince Harry in 1997 PA

Ms Palmer-Tomkinson's royal links catapulted her to fame in the 1990s; she became known for her love of parties and featured on the front cover of Tatler, as well as numerous appearances in the tabloids.

An accomplished skier and classically trained pianist, she also wrote a popular and entertaining society column in the Sunday Times.

Pictured with her parents and siblings at home in 1988 PA

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan paid tribute to the former model, describing her death as "very sad news".

She was also remembered by close friend and Hollyoaks actor, Duncan James, who described himself as being "heartbroken and numb" at her passing.

Presenter Holly Willoughby described Ms Palmer-Tomkinson as a "beautiful lady", adding that "we will miss your kindness".

And actor Colin Salmon also paid tribute to the star, writing: "Tara Palmer Tompkinson, will never forget her kindness at my first 'posh' do. She was so gracious & made me feel so welcome. RIP sweet lady."

At her debut performance as a solo pianist with the National Symphony Orchestra in 2000 PA

Shoe designer Patrick Cox wrote: "Tara Palmer-Tomkinson. Hadn't seen you in a while... Will always remember your birthday at Tramps when you made your entrance in a bikini and fur coat... A legendary Londoner. #tarapalmertomkinson."

Fellow contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Christine Hamilton remembered a "vivacious, talented girl."

Singer Boy George added on Twitter: "Sorry we have lost Tara. R.I.P. She was a sweet complicated soul!"

And DJ Tony Blackburn described her as a "very sweet person".

