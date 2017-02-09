Beyonce faces $20m lawsuit over hit song 'Formation'

The singer is being sued by the estate of a late YouTube star over claims she used his voice.

A lawsuit has been filed against Beyonce for alleged copyright infringement. AP

Beyonce is facing a $20 million copyright infringement laws over claims she used the voice of a late YouTube star without permission in her song "Formation."

The lawsuit filed in New Orleans federal court on Monday, by the estate of Anthony Barre, who went by the name Messy Mya on YouTube, claims his voice features in the song's introduction.

Barre was fatally shot in 2010 and the complaint alleges his estate have received neither payment or acknowledgment for voice samples taken from his videos "A 27 Piece Huh?" and "Booking The H**s From New Wildin".

Anthony Barre aka Messy Mya's voice is alleged to have been sampled with acknowledgment or payment. YouTube

In addition to the multi-million damages claim, royalties are also being sought.

In addition to Beyonce, the suit also names several songwriters, the video's director and companies owned by Warner Music Group (WMG).

Representatives for Beyonce, who recently announced she is pregnant with twins, and WMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the Associated Press reported.