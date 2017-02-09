Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham expecting baby

British model announces she and fiance are going to become parents for the first time.

The news of Rosie's pregnancy was shared with the world on Instagram Jason Statham/ Instagram

British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has announced that she and her actor fiance Jason Statham are going to become parents after revealing to the world that she is pregnant.

Sharing a sweet snap of herself sat on a deserted beach with her pregnancy belly on show the fashion star posted a message on Instagram saying: "very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!!"

The photo, taken by father-to-be Statham, shows the model beaming with happiness while posing in a bikini.

The couple revealed they were engaged at last year's Golden Globes Hahn Lionel/ABACA USA/PA

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have been together for around six years and got engaged in January last year.