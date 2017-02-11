Drake denies telling fan to take off hijab at UK show

The star said he would never disrespect Muslim fans, saying the claims were 'devastating'.

Drake performing at his O2 arena show in London last week. PA

Rapper Drake has rejected "devastating" claims that he told a woman to take off her hijab at a recent concert in Central London.

The star said he had been a victim of a "fake news" smear and he would "never make a comment like that".

"I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so to find out that I am being utilised in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

The One Dance singer said he had been talking to four women at his concert at the 02 Arena and one of the women was wearing a winter scarf.

"I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans," he added.

"I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one.

He added: "I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us."