La La Land expected to dominate Bafta awards in London

ITV

Hollywood musical about a struggling actress and a jazz musician tipped for host of awards.

La la Land is the most nominated film with 11 nods. PA

The musical La La Land about a struggling actress and a jazz musician is expected to pick up a host of prizes at the British Academy Film Awards.

The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone about young dreamers who sing and dance their way around Los Angeles, is the most nominated film with 11 nods.

Both Gosling and Stone have both received best actor and actress nods at the awards which take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

La La Land has already made Oscar history, tying the record for the most nominations ever with 14, and become the most nominated musical of all time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pdqf4P9MB8 | youtube

Ken Loach's gritty drama about life in the UK benefits system I, Daniel Blake, has secured five nominations and will compete with La La Land for best film.

Sci-fi movie Arrival, American coming-of-age story Moonlight and drama Manchester By The Sea are also challenging the category.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahWgxw9E_h4 | youtube

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will share the spotlight at the star-studded event alongside nominees including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

During the ceremony they will meet representatives of Bafta and William and present the fellowship award to comedian Mel Brooks.

The Duke has been president of the academy since February 2010, and this is the first time they will attend the awards ceremony together.

Kate and William will be attending the ceremony together for the first time. PA

Other nominees confirmed to attend include Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Casey Affleck, Amy Adams, Dev Patel, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Michelle Williams, Viola Davis and Naomie Harris.

The ceremony be hosted by Stephen Fry and broadcast on BBC One at 9pm.

The nominees are vying for a coveted Bafta award. PA

The nominations include:

Best film

  • Arrival
  • I, Daniel
  • La La Land
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight

Outstanding British Film

  • American Honey
  • Denial
  • Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
  • I, Daniel Blake
  • Notes on Blindness
  • Under The Shadow

Best director

  • Denis Villeneuve,Arrival
  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
  • Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Leading Actor

  • Andrew Garfield,Hacksaw Ridge
  • Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Jake Gyllenhall, Nocturnal Animals
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress

  • Amy Adams, Arrival
  • Emily Blunt,Girl On A Train
  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie

Supporting actor

  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Supporting Actress

  • Hayley Squires,I, Daniel Blake
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Viola Davis, Fences

