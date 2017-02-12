  • STV
Adele and Beyonce lead the charge at the Grammy Awards

ITV

The music superstars are both nominated for three of the most coveted awards.

Adele and Beyonce are battling for the top awards. PA

Adele and Beyonce lead the charge for the top honours at the 2017 Grammy Awards later today.

The music superstars are both nominated for three of the most coveted awards - best album, record and song of the year - at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

Beyonce tops the list with nine nominations following the release of her celebrated album 'Lemonade', and is seven awards short of the all-time record held by Country star Alison Krauss.

Beyonce performs in November last year. AP

She is set to make her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy last month and will perform at the event.

Adele, who will also sing at the ceremony, is nominated in five categories, including album of the year for '25', and song of the year for the smash-hit single 'Hello'.

She is hoping to become only the second woman to receive the best album award twice, after Taylor Swift achieved the feat last year.

Tributes will be paid to Prince, David Bowie and George Michael. AP

David Bowie has earned four posthumous Grammy award nominations following his death from cancer last year.

Tributes will also be paid to George Michael and Prince following their deaths last year.

The event is billed as music's biggest night, but Kanye West and Justin Bieber are reportedly skipping the ceremony - despite both receiving multiple awards.

James Cordon will host the award ceremony. AP

Rapper Drake - who is nominated for eight categories - will also miss the event as he is currently on a UK tour.

The 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles will begin at 5pm local time (1am Monday, GMT), and will be hosted by comedian James Corden following his successful stint as presenter of The Late, Late Show in the US.

