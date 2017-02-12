Thirteen hurt as lorry hits Dillinger Escape Plan tour bus

The group from New Jersey were travelling to a concert in Krakow when the incident occurred.

The Dillinger Escape Plan, pictured at a festival last year. PA

Thirteen people have been injured after a lorry crashed into a tour bus carrying the American band The Dillinger Escape Plan.

The heavy metal band were travelling to a concert in Krakow when the incident occurred.

Aneta Wlazlowska, a spokeswoman for Radomsko police, said the band members were not seriously hurt but were taken to hospital for further tests.

Singer Greg Puciato performs during a heavy metal festival in 2015. PA

She said the most injured person in the crash was the driver of the lorry that hit the band's tour bus, which was parked partly on the road and hard shoulder.

The New Jersey band were due to play in Krakow on Sunday, but the gig has been cancelled.

They are next scheduled to play in Leipzig, Germany, on Tuesday.