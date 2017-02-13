Baftas 2017: The full list of winners as La La Land wins big
La La Land won five Baftas at the ceremony on Sunday night, which also saw success for Brits Dev Patel and Tom Holland.
Here is a full list of the winners:
- Film - La La Land
- Leading Actress - Emma Stone, La La Land
- Leading Actor - Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Director - Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Outstanding British film - I, Daniel Blake
- EE Rising Star - Tom Holland
- Supporting Actress - Viola Davis
- Supporting Actor - Dev Patel
- Original Music - La La Land
- Original Screenplay - Manchester by the Sea
- Adapted Screenplay - Lion
- Make Up and Hair - Florence Foster Jenkins
- Costume Design - Jackie
- Cinematography - La La Land
- Sound - Arrival
- British Short Animation - A Love Story
- British Short Film - Home
- Editing - Hacksaw Ridge
- Production Design - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Documentary - 13th
- Film not in the English language - Son of Saul
- Animated Film - Kubo and the Two Strings
- Special Visual Effects - The Jungle Book
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer - Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh, Under The Shadow
- Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema - Curzon
- Bafta Fellowship - Mel Brooks