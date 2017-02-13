Sir Bradley Wiggins leaves The Jump due to broken leg

The cyclist said he was 'gutted' that he was forced out of the competition.

Bradley Wiggins said he was 'gutted' PA

Sir Bradley Wiggins has been forced to pull out of The Jump after breaking his leg.

Britain's most decorated Olympian said he was "gutted" that he was forced out of the competition.

The 36-year-old cyclist said he suffered a small fracture in his leg while participating in snow cross training.

He wrote on Twitter: "Gutted to be leaving The Jump. I wanted to give you an injury update ...

"Seen a specialist, I have a small leg fracture & need to rest for 3/6 weeks. Good news no surgery or cast required..

"Huge thanks to the crew & good luck to all of the cast. Due to the way the show is filmed I'll still be on until show 4, so tune in.

"No horror smash, small training injury which means I can't compete. No terrible break, no cast, just need to rest it."

The eight-time Olympic medallist was injured during a training session last week, but had said that the "show must go on".