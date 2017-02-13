British artists sweep up gongs at the Grammy awards

Adele and David Bowie both picked up several gongs this year.

Adele and Bowie won several awards. AP;PA

British artists swept up many of the big awards at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

David Bowie was awarded four posthumous gongs for his album Blackstar.

The critically acclaimed album was released last year on the popstar's birthday in January, just two days before he died after a secret battle with cancer.

Bowie was awarded best rock performance, best alternative music album, best recording package, and best engineered album, non-classical.

His son took to Twitter to say how "proud" he was of his father.

Singer Adele also did well out of the awards, leaving with the top three.

She was awarded for best album of the year for 25, and best song and record of the year with Hello.

Receiving best album of the year, Adele told the audience in tears "I can't possibly accept this".

Adele paid tribute to Beyoncé, whose album Lemonade was also nominated for the award, saying that she is the "artist of my life".

Choking back tears, she said: "I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental."