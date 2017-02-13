Archers actress Sara Coward dies of cancer, aged 69

The voice of Caroline Sterling was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year.

Sara Coward, seen in 1984, learned of her terminal cancer last year. PA

The Archers actress Sara Coward has died of cancer at the age of 69.

Coward had played Caroline Sterling on the much-loved BBC Radio 4 drama since 1977.

Announcing her death, Archers editor Huw Kennair-Jones described her as a "gifted actress with a unique voice".

Even when she was navigating the tribulations of Caroline Sterling's love life, Sara's deft wit and clever characterisation meant Caroline was never solely defined by her relationships but always as a fully rounded, intriguing woman of substance. We will all miss her both professionally and personally. Huw Kennair-Jones

Coward learned of her terminal cancer last year after finding a lump on her neck and swelling in her right arm.

Speaking to the Radio Times earlier this year from her palliative care home in Leamington Spa, she said: "I would prefer it to be over quickly."

Sara Coward played the part of Caroline Sterling for decades, including alongside the guest voice of the Duke of Westminster in 1984. PA

She learned of the diagnosis shortly after recovering from breast cancer and a mastectomy.

As well as her celebrated radio role, Coward was a writer and stage actor.

She also spent eight years working for the Samaritans charity in Stratford-upon-Avon.